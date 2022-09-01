5 BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly amid ruckus over education scam

-
Five BJP MLAs were on Thursday suspended for a day from the Delhi Assembly amid ruckus over the alleged education scam in the national capital.
The BJP tried to corner the Kejriwal government on the liquor policy and alleged education scam, which the AAP "countered" by charging the saffron party with running "Operation Lotus" in the country.
The AAP also accused Delhi L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena of the Rs 1400 crore scam when he was the President of Khadi Gramodyog.
For the past three days, AAP MLAs have been taking out a candle march demanding investigation into the charges against the L-G.
On the other hand, the BJP workers on Thursday protested against the Delhi government's "corruption and wrong liquor policy" outside the Assembly.
AAP MLA Atishi said that her party has sought time from the President to discuss "Operation Lotus".
Saurabh Bhardwaj, party's MLA and spokesperson, said: " We will not rest till the Central government accepts our demand for a fair investigation."
He said AAP MLAs have decided to camp overnight in the Delhi Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 1400 crore scam.
AAP MLAs accused the BJP of toppling the non-BJP government in the states by threatening or luring the lawmakers with money.
They alleged that the BJP has till date poached 277 MLAs and was planning to horse trade its 40 lawmakers.
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of spending over Rs 6,300 crore for poaching 277 MLAs, and demanded a probe into it.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that the BJP increases price of fuel and GST on milk and curd and then uses the money for horse trading MLAs.
