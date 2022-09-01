Administrative reshuffle in UP, 16 senior IAS officers transferred

-
ALSO READ
Three Uttar Pradesh IAS officers seek voluntary retirement within a week
Sebi mulls launch of confidential IPO filings to address privacy concerns
Why govts fail in making the right personnel requirement estimates
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Assam CM asks officials to ensure smooth conduct of govt recruitment exams
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 16 senior IAS officers, including Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, who was embroiled in controversy over the issue of transfers in the Health department, officials said on Thursday
Prominent among others who were transferred include Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Navneet Sehgal, who has been sent to the sports department.
While ACS, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad has been given charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Export promotion, Khadi, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who was on wait list has been given charge of Medical, Health and Family welfare departments as Principal Secretary, the transfer list released on Thursday morning said.
Prasad's name cropped up in a controversy related to transfers in the Medical and Health department. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had expressed his displeasure over the issue and questioned the procedure followed.
ACS, Governor, Mahesh Gupta, has been given responsibility of Energy department while ACS, Sports, Kalpana Awasthi will be new ACS to Governor.
Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Prasad has been given charge of Home department besides his existing responsibility.
Principal Secretary, general administration, Hari Om has been sent to social welfare department while Member, Revenue, Sudhir M Bobade has been made Principal Secretary, Higher Education department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU