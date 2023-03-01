Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors to discuss strategies

-
ALSO READ
Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect
MCD standing committee members poll: Over 85% councillors cast votes
242 of 250 councillors vote in MCD panel members' election: Delhi mayor
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of AAP MLAs and MCD councillors on Wednesday to discuss the party's strategies in the light of recent developments, sources said.
The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence, a day after ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet.
"During the meeting, there is likely going to be a discussion on what the party will do following the events that have unfolded in the last few days," a source said.
While Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.
However, Jain continued to be a minister in the Delhi government without any portfolios.
Sources said both the resignations were sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for acceptance on February 28.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU