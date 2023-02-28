JUST IN
Business Standard

Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'

The All India Trinamool Congress has not yet released an official statement about this

ANI 

Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked.

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'.

Along with the name, the display picture has also been changed.

"#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households," read the last tweet by Yuga labs.

The logo appeared in 'Y' shape in black font.

The All India Trinamool Congress has not yet released an official statement about this.

Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 10:09 IST

`
