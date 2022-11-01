JUST IN
Business Standard

Kerala governor advancing BJP's political objectives, claims CPI(M)

Yechury said these steps taken by the governor target Kerala's secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to "facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda"

Topics
Kerala | CPI(M)  | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) accused Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday of advancing the political objectives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by attempting to destabilise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that Khan's actions had no sanction of the Constitution.

"The CPI(M) Central Committee strongly denounced the steps being taken by the governor of Kerala to advance the political objectives of the BJP to destabilise the LDF government. The manner in which he demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellors of various universities in the southern state and later, the resignation of the state finance minister, has no sanction of the Indian Constitution.

"The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of the universities in the state, has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the state legislature to initiate such actions," he said.

Yechury further said these steps taken by the governor target Kerala's secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to "facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda and control higher education".

He said the Left party will discuss the issue of governors with all the political parties in the states that are not ruled by the saffron party.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:10 IST

