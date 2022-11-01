Kerala governor advancing BJP's political objectives, claims CPI(M)

The accused Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday of advancing the political objectives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by attempting to destabilise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that Khan's actions had no sanction of the Constitution.

"The Central Committee strongly denounced the steps being taken by the governor of to advance the political objectives of the to destabilise the LDF government. The manner in which he demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellors of various universities in the southern state and later, the resignation of the state finance minister, has no sanction of the Indian Constitution.

"The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of the universities in the state, has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the state legislature to initiate such actions," he said.

Yechury further said these steps taken by the governor target Kerala's secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to "facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda and control higher education".

He said the Left party will discuss the issue of governors with all the political parties in the states that are not ruled by the saffron party.

