JUST IN
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM
Congress demands probe into gifts to journalists on Diwali in Karnataka
Congress to focus on farming issues for 2023 Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Guv is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
Karnataka Congress leaders gear up for a tractor yatra across state
BJP, Hindu outfits call for dawn-to-dusk bandh in Coimbatore on October 31
After 3-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume in Telangana on Thursday
Kerala Guv says Balagopal violated oath, seeks action; CM rejects demand
Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan, wants finance minister Balagopal sacked
Will not be scared off from improving higher education in Kerala: CM
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Robert Vadra hails 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', likens Rahul to Shirdi's Saibaba
Business Standard

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to 'buy' 20 or 30 MLAs of the ruling TRS and topple his government

Topics
Telangana | KCR | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to 'buy' 20 or 30 MLAs of the ruling TRS and topple his government.

Addressing a poll rally at bypoll-bound Munugode Rao segment, Rao referred to the TRS MLAs case and said brokers from Delhi came and attempted to bribe the MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each. However, the legislators, who are real sons of the soil, rebuffed the offer.

You have seen yesterday. (BJP thinks) KCR is talking loudly. Let's see his (political) end. They have sent brokers to buy each MLA for Rs 100 crore. They wanted to buy 20 or 30 MLAs and topple KCR's government and encroach Telangana so that they can implement privatisation as per their will, Rao alleged.

His statement comes a day after three people who tried to "poach" four TRS legislators were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Rao paraded all the four legislators in the public meeting.

Based on a complaint by P Rohith Reddy, one of the TRS legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were filed against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26 night.

According to the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 18:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU