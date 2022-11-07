JUST IN
Kerala Governor bars two Malayalam channels from his press meet in Kochi
Kerala Guv blames ruling CPI-M for collapse of constitutional machinery
Build schools like Delhi, Karnataka AAP challenges ruling BJP govt
Oligarchy prevailing in the state under CPI(M) rule, says Kerala Governor
DK Shivakumar to skip ED summon today to attend party worker's birthday
Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break today in Telangana
Cong leaders' switch to BJP indicates party will win in next polls: Bommai
Congress launches state-wide agitations against Left govt in Kerala
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao warns BJP to refrain from violence
Mamata Banerjee calls on M K Stalin, says development bigger than politics
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
SC verdict on EWS a setback to century-long social justice struggle: Stalin
Business Standard

Kerala Governor bars two Malayalam channels from his press meet in Kochi

The press meet was held at the guest house in Kochi today morning

Topics
Kerala | Kerala government

ANI  Politics 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/ANI)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has barred two Malayalam channels from his press meet at Kochi on Monday.

The Governor asked the reporters from Kairali News and Media One channels to leave the place and shouted that he will not meet these two channels, accusing them of "masquerading" as political persons.

Asking them to go out, he said "I considered the media as very important. I have always responded to the media but I am not now able to persuade myself to those that masquerade as media. They are not media, they are masquerading as media but are basically political persons.

"There are actually members of a party here. So, if anybody from these channels is attending the press meeting, please leave. I would walk away if there are correspondents from Kairali and Media One. I had categorically mentioned that I will not talk to Kairali and Media One," he added.

The press meet was held at the guest house in Kochi today morning.

Earlier on October 24, Raj Bhavan barred four Malayalam channels including both these channels from attending a press meet of the Governor.

Kairali News is the channel of ruling CPI (M). Besides, a Malayalam satellite channel Media One is facing a ban from the central government over security clearance issues.

The Supreme Court last week reserved its judgement on the plea of Media One against the ban. In an interim order in March, the SC had allowed the channel to continue its broadcast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU