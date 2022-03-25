Keshav Prasad Maurya: Back in saddle as Uttar Pradesh deputy CM

-
ALSO READ
UP Assembly Elections: Maurya never raised concern over OBC, says BJP
UP polls: Voting begins for 5th phase; Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in fray
UP elections: People will make 'son of Sirathu' win big, says Keshav Maurya
UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases
How BJP micro-managed Lakhimpur Kheri & adjoining areas in UP
-
Despite having lost the recent Assembly elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya's continuation as UP deputy chief minister speaks volumes about his popularity and hold over the backward classes, whose crucial support was instrumental in the BJP retaining power in the state.
The 52-year-old leader lost from Sirathu by nearly 7000 votes, leading to speculations of his omission from the new Adityanath-led government.
But the party reposed its faith in him.
Coming from a humble background, his political career started during the Ram temple movement under the guidance of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Ashok Singhal.
BJP insiders say Maurya helped his parents in agricultural work, ran a tea shop and also sold newspapers in his early days.
He also remained a "pracharak" of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal for 18 years.
Though his electoral journey witnessed early defeats, Maurya won from Sirathu seat as a BJP candidate in 2012.
Maurya came into limelight in 2013, when he led a protest against the arrival of a Christian missionary in a college of Allahabad.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was fielded by the party from Phulpur and won the seat with a record number of votes.
His real test came in 2016 when he was made the state president of the BJP and he undertook extensive tours of the state to muster the support of the backwards.
His hard work paid off as the BJP defeated the ruling Samajwadi Party in the elections, winning 312 of the 403 seats, with the allies chipping in with 13 more seats.
Maurya was made the deputy chief minister in the previous government.
He resigned from Parliament and was elected to the upper house of the state legislature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU