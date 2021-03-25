Kharge condemns Bihar Assembly ruckus, says 'BJP killing democracy'

-
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condemned the ruckus that took place in the Bihar Assembly where police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs, stating that the "Bharatiya Janata Party is killing democracy".
"The incident that took place in the Bihar Assembly is condemnable. I have never seen police beating women MLAs. The BJP is killing democracy," Kharge said, a day after the Assembly session witnessed multiple adjournments as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders shouted slogans against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.
After a few Opposition leaders prevented Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the Assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel.
"If this is happening with elected leaders, what about the law and order situation in the state. If the Bihar Police law passed, it will give leeway to them," Kharge added.
Amid the chaos in the Assembly, RJD MLA Satish Kumar was also carried on a stretcher from the Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by 'police and local goons' inside the Assembly during a protest against the Bill.
Following this, Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that Opposition MLAs wanted to speak against the Bill but they were assaulted.
"We wanted to speak but we were thrashed. This law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and 'any policemen can arrest if they believe something is wrong'. There is no use of courts and magistrates," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
