Maharashtra govt lost moral ground to remain in power: Devendra Fadnavis

After corruption allegations were levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi government has lost the moral ground to remain in power.
A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Devendra Fadnavis met the Governor and handed over a memorandum.
"After so many incidents, the Chief Minister is silent. Pawar Sahab held two press conferences, but he just tried to protect the Home Minister. Maha Vikas Aghadi has lost the moral authority to remain in power," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference after meeting the Governor.
"If the CM is not saying anything, then the Governor, being the head of the state, should seek report and ask the Chief Minister to speak over all the issues. The main incident should be exposed but along with that bribe and transfer racket should be investigated. Those who brought this racket in the light were punished, but no discussion on those who actually did this racket," he added.
Hitting out at Congress, he said the party is silent maybe because they are getting a big part from that bribe money.
"We requested the Governor to ask for a report from the Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and COVID-19 in the state. We also requested him to intervene in corruption-related issues," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
Fadnavis, on Tuesday, handed over purported evidence to the Union Home Secretary regarding the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.
He had sought time from Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.
On March 20, Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.
Singh had, on Saturday, written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.
