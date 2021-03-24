PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba Mufti

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday
Days after talks of ceasefire, Pak PM Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue
Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks to Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan angry over reports Arnab Goswami knew about strike
PM Imran Khan has 'lost' Karachi after PDM's power show: PoK activist
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan was a step in the right direction, and expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation.
PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue & reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing, she said on Twitter.
Modi had on Tuesday written to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said in the letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU