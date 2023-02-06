Kushwaha not JD(U) parliamentary board chief any more: Party president

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Monday asserted that disgruntled leader Upendra Kushwaha has ceased to be the chairman of the party's parliamentary board.

Lalan said Kushwaha was, now, "only a MLC" though the former Union minister could get "re-nominated" to the top party post, subject to "continuance and commitment" (agar party mein rahenge, man se rahenge).

"Only the president was elected at the party's executive meet held in December. No other office-bearer has since been appointed. So, Kushwaha is, technically, not the parliamentary board chief now," said Lalan.

Notably, Kushwaha had been holding the top party post since March, 2021, when he returned to the JD(U) merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

Welcoming him into the party, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the supreme leader, had in a rare gesture announced forthwith that Kushwaha shall be the chairman of the parliamentary board.

Lalan's averment comes close on the heels of an "open letter" from Kushwaha to party members, urging them to join him at a two-day conclave next week where discussions will be held on factors responsible for weakening of the JD(U), including a rumoured deal with the RJD.

"Kushwaha claims he is concerned about the party's well being, while harming it by making public his dissatisfaction on a daily basis. I wish he could see the irony," said the JD(U) president.

Kushwaha has been in a sulk ever since Kumar ruled him out as another deputy CM, besides RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. He has claimed that his return to JD(U) was at the instance of Kumar, who is in his 70s and had "expressed the wish that I run the party after him".

Lalan also dismissed Kushwaha's allegation that the party post had been like a "lollipop" and he was not consulted while deciding on candidates for elections.

When asked whether the recalcitration could cost Kushwaha his Vidhan Parishad berth, the JD(U) chief said cryptically "that is not for me to say. Disqualification of a member is the prerogative of chairman of the House".

