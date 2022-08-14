'Lalan's jealousy, Nitish's overambition, Tejashwi's desperation split NDA'

-
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday attributed the "jealousy of Lalan Singh, over-ambition of Nitish Kumar and desperation of Tejashwi Yadav" as the reasons for the split in the NDA in the state.
"(JD-U national President) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was jealous of R.C.P. Singh as the latter became a Union Minister and he failed. That was the reason why he joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav," he said.
To Nitish Kumar's recent claim that R.C.P. Singh became Union Minister on his own, Sushil Modi said that if so, why did Nitish Kumar not sack him from the party?
"Why had he not given an application in the Rajya Sabha to terminate him from the house? Why had he not written a letter to PM Narendra Modi for the termination of R.C.P. Singh from the cabinet? That was the biggest lie that Nitish Kumar spoke.
"During the second cabinet expansion of the Narendra Modi government, (Home Minister) Amit Shah talked to Nitish Kumar twice and the latter had given the name of R.C.P. Singh. He stayed as Union Steel Minister for 13 months, why was Nitish Kumar silent then? Why did he tolerate RCP Singh for 13 months. If he would not agree at R.C.P. Singh becoming a Union Minister, why would he not sack him. That means, he is telling lies," Modi claimed.
"Nitish Kumar is over-ambitious at the moment. He is dreaming for the post of Prime Minister, which is the reason why he broke the alliance. Nitish Kumar had said that 'Mitti mein mil jaunga, BJP-RSS ke saath nahi jaugaa', then why did he come with us. He again said that he would not go with Lalu Prasad Yadav, then why did he join hands with him," he asked.
"The RJD and Tejashwi Yadav were desperate for power in Bihar. This was another reason why the NDA broke down in Bihar," Modi said.
