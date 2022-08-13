Congress should put out pictures of its leaders hoisting tiranga: BJP

-
The BJP on Saturday made light of the Congress' criticism of the government for not holding any function in Parliament to mark the 75th year of Independence, and asked it to share pictures of its leaders hoisting 'tiranga' as part of an ongoing official campaign.
Jairam Ramesh finds fault in everything, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said after the Congress general secretary raised the issue and alleged that the milestone occasion has been reduced to "glorifying the sarvagyaani", an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Patra said the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to mark the 75th anniversary was not a matter of politics and noted that BJP leaders have hoisted the national flag at their home as part of the exercise.
He said wryly that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have hoisted the flag as well and the Congress should share their pictures as the BJP members have done.
They had not posted pictures of them taking the COVID-19 vaccine, though, they had taken the jab, Patra said, taking another swipe at the Opposition leaders.
Ramesh had said there were special functions in Parliament's historic Central Hall to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of Independence.
"Sadly, nothing like that has been organised for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani (one who knows it all)," he said.
Patra also criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for restricting the tiranga yatra headed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying it shows how far the party is removed from patriotism and nationalism.
The BJP also welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to sack four employees, including the son of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled chief of banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
The party has zero tolerance to terrorism, Patra said, adding that terror activities have come down in the Union territory.
