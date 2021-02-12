LDF to take out 2 marches from Feb 13 to explain development in Kerala

Ahead of the coming



Assembly polls, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front will take out two processions across from February 13, explaining developmental activities of the government and to counter various charges raised by Opposition Congress and BJP.

The first procession from Uppala in Kasaragod, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be led by LDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan and cover the northern districts.

It will conclude on February 26 at Thrissur and be attended by party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The second march cross the southern districts, led by CPI leader and MP Binoy Vishwam,will begin from Ernakulam on February 14 and conclude on February 26 at the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior party sources told PTI that the two processions, aimed at the continuation of the Left rule in Kerala, covering would energise the party machinery and give more confidence to the workers, especially after the LDF emerged triumphant in the local body polls in December last year.

The party plans to counter the various allegations raised against it by the Opposition Congress and the BJP and to reach out to all sections of society.

Vijayaraghavan had earlier said the continuation of the Left government was necessary for of

He had told reporters that the LDF's campaign would be on the plank.

He had charged the Congress led UDF with lacking a political aim and of challenging the secular mentality of the state by joining forces with communal parties.

The BJP, he charged, was trying to spread communal poison in the state, using its "extremist Hindutva agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)