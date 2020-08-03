Learnt value of love, truth and patience from brother: Priyanka Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Voices in Congress want Priyanka to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from MP
Digvijaya backs Rahul's attacks on Modi, but says it isn't the main issue
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow as SPG protection withdrawn
Delhi polls: Rahul, Priyanka to address rallies in Kondli, Hauz Khas today
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Raghuram Rajan on Covid-19's economic impact
-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience.
She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
"I have learnt the value of love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. My best wishes to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
She also put out a picture of her with Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi also wished everyone on Twitter, saying, "Wishing every one a happy RakshaBandhan".
He also put out a picture of him with Priyanka Gandhi.
A host of other Congress leaders also wished people on Raksha Bandhan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU