Business Standard

Learnt value of love, truth and patience from brother: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience.

Priyanka Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi election campaign rally in Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign rally in Delhi | Photo: PTI

She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"I have learnt the value of love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. My best wishes to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also put out a picture of her with Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also wished everyone on Twitter, saying, "Wishing every one a happy RakshaBandhan".

He also put out a picture of him with Priyanka Gandhi.

A host of other Congress leaders also wished people on Raksha Bandhan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 18:54 IST

