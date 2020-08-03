Learnt value of love, truth and patience from brother: Priyanka Gandhi

general secretary Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience.

She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"I have learnt the value of love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. My best wishes to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also put out a picture of her with

also wished everyone on Twitter, saying, "Wishing every one a happy RakshaBandhan".

He also put out a picture of him with

A host of other leaders also wished people on Raksha Bandhan.

