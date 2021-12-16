Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Lakhimpur Kheri issue

-
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition over the issue of the Special Investigation Team's report on the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
As soon as the House met, the Opposition members stormed into the Well raising slogans with placards in their hands and demanded sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.
The minister's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in October wherein at least four farmers and a journalist were killed.
After the laying of papers on the table of the House, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and participate in a discussion on price rise scheduled at that time.
The Chair later adjourned the House for the day as the Opposition refused to relent.
Earlier in the morning, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report.
On Tuesday, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had told a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was a "pre-planned conspiracy".
