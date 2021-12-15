Govt running away from voting on motion over suspension issue: Chidambaram

Amid face-off between the government and the opposition on the issue of suspension of MPs, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday alleged that the government is running away from voting on the issue.

Chidambaram said, "The proviso of Rule 256 (2) of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajya Sabha is very clear. A motion can be moved "at any time" to terminate the suspension of a member or members. Such a motion was moved today. Why was it disallowed?"

"Why is the government shy of voting on the motion? Let the government defeat the motion and proclaim its scant respect for fairness and justice," he added.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, after the house resumed, said the suspended MPs should apologize after attacking marshals and misbehaving with the female marshals and senior opposition members are not repenting on the conduct.

"Government is ready to consider their request but they should apologize," he added.

Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "we are requesting you that the crime which we have not done is put on us." Kharge alleged that house is being misled about the incident.

During short discussion on Covid, the opposition demanded that the suspended MPs should be brought in the house after revocation.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed disruption over the suspension issue. The opposition MPs held placards and walked up to the well of the house and raised slogans during the Question Hour and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the house till 2 p.m.

Earlier, as the proceedings started on Wednesday the Opposition members demanded their notices be accepted, but were rejected by the Chair and also revocation of suspension of the MPs, following which Chairman M. Venkiah Naidu adjourned the house till 12 noon.

