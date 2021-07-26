JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
Business Standard

Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Narendra Modi | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the first time since she assumed office for a third term.

According to a schedule provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.

She is also scheduled to meet a host of Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Tuesday.

Banerjee is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources said.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 23:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU