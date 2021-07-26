Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the first time since she assumed office for a third term.
According to a schedule provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.
She is also scheduled to meet a host of Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Tuesday.
Banerjee is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources said.
During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.
