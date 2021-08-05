Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday till noon as Opposition parties continued to protest over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.
As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Indian hockey team for an Olympic medal after 41 years as well as women athletes who won medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
When the Question Hour commenced, Opposition parties started protesting over various issues, including the Pegasus spyware controversy and farm laws. Many members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.
Despite the din, at least 10 questions and supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour that went on till around 11.30 am.
Urging the protesting members to go back to their seats, Birla said their behaviour was not appropriate and that the House was discussing important issues.
As the uproar continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon.
Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise the issue of the death of a Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault in the national capital but was not allowed.
