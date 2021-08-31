'Looked very nice', says Amarinder on revamp of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbed the revamp of the memorial an "insult to martyrs", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appeared to praise the makeover, saying it looked very nice to him.

He, however, said he does not know what has been removed from the complex during the renovation of the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod had digitally dedicated the renovated complex of the memorial to the nation on August 28. Punjab Chief Minister Singh too had attended the function through video conference.

I only can tell you that I do not know what has been removed but what I saw on that night, I also spoke that night. To me it looked very nice, Singh told the media here.

He was replying to a question on the renovation of the memorial.

The chief minister was also told by newsmen that Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on the renovation of the Jalianwala Bagh, but he said he did not know about Gandhi's tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had termed the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an "insult to martyrs", saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the alleged changes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex with many claiming that it was "destroying history" in the name of a makeover.

Gandhi's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

