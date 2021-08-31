'Looked very nice', says Amarinder on revamp of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

-
ALSO READ
Prime Minister inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
A glorified rehash of the Raj
'Insult of martyrs': Rahul Gandhi slams govt's Jallianwala Bagh revamp
Amarinder Singh to meet party panel over factionalism in Punjab Congress
-
Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbed the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an "insult to martyrs", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appeared to praise the makeover, saying it looked very nice to him.
He, however, said he does not know what has been removed from the complex during the renovation of the memorial.
Prime Minister Narendra Mod had digitally dedicated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation on August 28. Punjab Chief Minister Singh too had attended the function through video conference.
I only can tell you that I do not know what has been removed but what I saw on that night, I also spoke that night. To me it looked very nice, Singh told the media here.
He was replying to a question on the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.
The chief minister was also told by newsmen that Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on the renovation of the Jalianwala Bagh, but he said he did not know about Gandhi's tweet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had termed the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an "insult to martyrs", saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult.
Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the alleged changes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex with many claiming that it was "destroying history" in the name of a makeover.
Gandhi's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU