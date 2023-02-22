Maha CM assures probe into Sanjay Raut's 'threat to life' allegation

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged threat to his life, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check the claim and act accordingly.

Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging "threat to life" from CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter submitted to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Responding to a query on Raut's allegations, CM Shinde said the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

"Investigation will also be done to check if if this (Raut's claim) is based on facts or is a stunt. It is our job to ensure security, law and order in the state," Shinde told reporters after the cabinet meeting here.

He said a committee is already in place to allot security as per requirement.

"Security cover is not withdrawn with political motive. The committee will review the threat perception and provide security as required to anyone from the ruling or opposition sides," Shinde said.

Responding to Raut's letter to the police, Fadnavis had earlier said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but his missive will nevertheless be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

The rival factions led by Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

