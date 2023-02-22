JUST IN
First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader
Business Standard

EC order on Shiv Sena made things crystal clear, asserts Anurag Thakur

He also taunted Thackeray saying what was the use of repenting over what has been lost

Topics
Shiv Sena | Anurag Thakur | Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

Union minister Anurag Thakur has said the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena has made things "crystal clear" and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should now understand who actually has the support of party workers.

He also taunted Thackeray saying what was the use of repenting over what has been lost.

The rival factions led by Maharashtra CM Shinde and his predecessor Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

When asked about it, Thakur told reporters in Indore late on Tuesday night that the Election Commission (EC) has given a very detailed decision in this matter.

"Iske baad doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho chuka hai (everything is crystal clear now)," the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

"Thackeray should now understand who has the number (support) of Shiv Sainiks, party's MLAs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. This number alone tells the entire story," he said.

Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Thakur quoted a Hindi proverb, "Ab pachhtaye hot kya, jab chidiya chug gayi khet" (what is the use of repenting over what has been lost).

The EC last week recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol of the party. In the first national executive meeting after the EC decision on Tuesday evening, it was decided that Shinde will remain the 'chief leader' of the Shiv Sena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 11:32 IST

