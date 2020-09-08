Maharashta politics: Sanjay Raut appointed Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson

The on Tuesday said it



has appointed its Rajya Sabha member as the chief spokesperson of the party.

Raut, who is also the executive editor of mouthpiece 'Saamana', has been engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The in a statement on Tuesday said Raut has been appointed as the party's chief spokesperson.

Besides, Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe have been nominated as the party's spokespersons, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)