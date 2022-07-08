Maharashtra BJP leader Somaiya thanks Shinde for replacing mafia CM

-
ALSO READ
Vikrant funds case: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son seek pre-arrest bail
HC extends interim protection from arrest to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, his son
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
Devendra Fadnavis lashes out at Maharashtra govt over Somaiya 'notice' row
Opposition to carshed in Aarey is about protecting biodiversity: Aaditya
-
Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and thanked him for replacing a "mafia CM", a reference to his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.
Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, resigned as CM late last month following a revolt in the legislative wing of his party led by Shinde. "Met 'Rikshawala' CM @mieknathshinde at Mantralaya today alongwith @NeilSomaiya , expressed Best Wishes & Thanked him for replacing MAFIA CM," Somaiya tweeted. The former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai met Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai after the latter officially assumed charge of his new post. His government is being supported by the BJP. Shinde briefly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane before making it big in politics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU