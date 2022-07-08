Maharashtra BJP leader Somaiya thanks Shinde for replacing mafia CM

Maharashtra leader on Thursday met new Chief Minister and thanked him for replacing a "mafia CM", a reference to his predecessor .

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, resigned as CM late last month following a revolt in the legislative wing of his party led by Shinde. "Met 'Rikshawala' CM @mieknathshinde at Mantralaya today alongwith @NeilSomaiya , expressed Best Wishes & Thanked him for replacing MAFIA CM," Somaiya tweeted. The former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai met Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai after the latter officially assumed charge of his new post. His government is being supported by the . Shinde briefly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane before making it big in .

