Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution lauding outgoing Governor Koshyari

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Governor allows CM Shinde to withdraw MVA's 12 MLC nominee list
Governor Koshyari wants to leave Maha amid Shivaji remark row: Ajit Pawar
Discharged my duties in whatever way possible: Outgoing CJI Ramana
UK's outgoing PM Johnson pledges millions to fund new nuclear plant
Outgoing UK PM Truss says her govt acted 'urgently and decisively' to help
-
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution praising outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding the government take decisions in the state's interest, an official release said.
Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week.
While opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray welcomed his exit, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state defended him, saying some of his comments were misconstrued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU