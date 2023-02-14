JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution lauding outgoing Governor Koshyari

Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week

Maharashtra | Governor government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo: Maharashtra Governor Twitter)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution praising outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding the government take decisions in the state's interest, an official release said.

Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week.

While opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray welcomed his exit, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state defended him, saying some of his comments were misconstrued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:29 IST

