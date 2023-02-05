'Make in India turned out to be Joke in India':Telangan CM attacks Centre

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao, who is keen on expanding the party's pan India footprint, on Sunday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the Modi government's flagship project 'Make in India' has turned out to be 'Joke in India'.

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nanded on Sunday, said, "Congress ruled the country for 54 years. BJP ruled the country for 16 years. Seventy years out of 75 years of Inbdia's independence, the country was ruled by these two parties. These two parties are responsible for all of these (problems). These two parties were busy only with speech games and scams."

Targeting the BJP government, the BRS chief said the 'Make in India' campaign achieved nothing as Chinese goods continue to swamp Indian markets.

said, " has been the much-touted scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 'Make in India' has turned out to be 'joke in India'. If had worked then there would not have been China bazaars in every town and village across the country."

"From the manjha of kites, firecrackers for Diwali, colours for Holi to diyas and Ganesh idols for Diwali and eeven our Tricolour, everything comes from China. Where has the gone? Why are there China baazars everywhere instead of Bharat baazars?" he added.

also came down heavily on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over farmers' issues.

"Even after 75 years of independence, many places in the country do not have access to drinking water and water for irrigation. It is sad that Maharashtra sees the most number of farmer suicides," the BRS chief said.

In October last year, KCR launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, BRS, after it got national recognition, held its first mega rally in the presence of leaders of other regional parties like the AAP, SP and Left in Telangana's Khammam last month.

