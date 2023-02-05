BJP to protest against Pinarayi govt over State Budget from Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to corner the led- by holding a protest from Monday against the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

State unit president K Surendran said that demonstrations will be held tomorrow at the booth level against the government's anti-people attitude.

"On February 9, we will hold a protest march to the District Collectorates accross the state," he added.

"The state government's budget is against the people. The Pinarayi government has reached the peak of public hatred and they are robbing the people by imposing a maximum burden on the people through the budget," he said.

The is facing a heavy backlash from the general public after they presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal while presenting the budget.

As per the protestors, the increase in cess on petrol and diesel will lead to a huge price hike. The prices of daily necessities have more than doubled in Kerala.

The protestors including the are demanding that the cess on fuel prices and increase in electricity charges should be withdrawn.

"The government is not ready to intervene in the market or take immediate action. The government has pushed the people into difficult living conditions," K Surendran proclaimed.

