JUST IN
Puducherry Assembly adjourns sine die after holding session for 24 mins
Amit Shah to visit K'taka on Feb 11 to take part in co-operative convention
T'gana Assembly session to begin from Feb 3 with Governor's address
AAP setting agenda for K'taka polls, will fight all 224 seats: Atishi
Andhra's capital to be shifted to Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Will not join BJP even if offered PM, president post: Siddaramaiah
Agitating K'taka Anganwadi workers threaten to lay siege to CM's residence
There will not be compromise on Mahadayi issue: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Gandhi's ideals urgently needed in India: T'gana CM Rao on Martyrs' Day
Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
BJP will fight Congress' Tughlaqi decrees through campaign: Jai Ram Thakur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP to protest against Pinarayi govt over State Budget from Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to corner the Pinarayi Vijayan led-Kerala government by holding a protest from Monday against the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024

Topics
BJP | Kerala government | State Budgets

ANI  General News 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to corner the Pinarayi Vijayan led-Kerala government by holding a protest from Monday against the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

BJP State unit president K Surendran said that demonstrations will be held tomorrow at the booth level against the government's anti-people attitude.

"On February 9, we will hold a protest march to the District Collectorates accross the state," he added.

"The state government's budget is against the people. The Pinarayi government has reached the peak of public hatred and they are robbing the people by imposing a maximum burden on the people through the budget," he said.

The Kerala government is facing a heavy backlash from the general public after they presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal while presenting the budget.

As per the protestors, the increase in cess on petrol and diesel will lead to a huge price hike. The prices of daily necessities have more than doubled in Kerala.

The protestors including the BJP are demanding that the cess on fuel prices and increase in electricity charges should be withdrawn.

"The government is not ready to intervene in the market or take immediate action. The government has pushed the people into difficult living conditions," K Surendran proclaimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU