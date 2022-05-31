Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 to kin of Covid-19 deceased

-
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of COVID-19 related complications and whose applications were cleared by a scrutiny committee so far.
The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.
In last September, the Union government had ordered ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims.
In May, the Maharashtra government gave its nod to give ex-gratia to 1.81 lakh kin of those who died of COVID-19 related complications.
However, in its order issued on Tuesday, the government sanctioned the amount to 17,000 applicants only.
Maharashtra's official COVID-19 death toll stood at 1,47,860 as of Tuesday.
