Business Standard

Amit Shah to visit K'taka on Feb 11 to take part in co-operative convention

Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah will be visiting Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to participate in a co-operative convention on February 11

Topics
Amit Shah | Karnataka | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Shah to visit Puttur in Karnataka on Feb 11 for cooperative convention
Shah to visit Puttur in Karnataka on Feb 11 for cooperative convention. Photo: Twitter

Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah will be visiting Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to participate in a co-operative convention on February 11.

The convention is being held at Puttur in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the central arecanut and cocoa marketing and processing co-operative limited (CAMPCO).

The event will be held at the Vivekananda educational institution at Tenkila at 3 PM, CAMPCO sources said. He will also be visiting CAMPCO's chocolate factory in Puttur.

This is the first visit of Shah to Dakshina Kannada ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. BJP Sankalpa Abhiyan campaign is presently going on in Puttur taluk. The BJP leader is also expected to take part in the convention at Puttur as part of the campaign, party sources said.

BJP had won seven of the eight Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada district in the 2018 elections.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:55 IST

