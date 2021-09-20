Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today

MLA is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister on Monday at 11 am.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh.

Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party of and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Pradesh Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Assembly elections.

Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

Channi was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)