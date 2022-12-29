JUST IN
Sisodia misleads Delhiites by visiting Okhla landfill site: Delhi BJP Chief

He said that since October 20, new garbage has stopped entering Okhla and 6000 metric tonne of inert (garbage ash) was being lifted daily from the Okhla landfill site

Topics
Manish Sisodia | AAP government | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Manish Sisodia (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva has said that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had played a new gimmick to mislead the people of Delhi by visiting the Okhla landfill site along with his party's mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates.

Sachdeva added that on October 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Waste to Energy Power Plant' in Tughlaqabad and since that day all the garbage of South Delhi is transferred to this plant which is used to generate electricity.

He said that since October 20, new garbage has stopped entering Okhla and 6000 metric tonne of inert (garbage ash) was being lifted daily from the Okhla landfill site.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had already declared that the Okhla landfill site would be cleared before the G-20 summit in September 2023. Similarly, work is going on to clean both the other landfill sites in a time-bound manner, which was decided in the MCD under BJP rule itself, the Delhi BJP Chief added.

He said that how is it possible that announcements regarding clearing of landfill sites by both the Union Home Minister and the MCD did not come to the notice of Sisodia.

"It is clear that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leaders went to Okhla landfill site on Wednesday only for their political propaganda, they want to take the credit for cleaning the landfill site by misleading the people of Delhi, but the people of Delhi know very well that the decision on time-bound cleaning of the landfill sites had been taken under the BJP rule at the MCD," the BJP leader added.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 10:15 IST

