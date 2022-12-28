JUST IN
Cong will hoist national flag in Kashmir: Venugopal on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Business Standard

Gave opportunity to both experience, youth in MCD leadership polls: BJP

"We will fight this election with a special policy and will work for the success of our candidates," Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said

Topics
MCD elections | Delhi | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva has said that they have chosen an experienced woman leader of Vaish community, Rekha Gupta, who has been a corporator from 2007 to 2017 for the post of Mayor

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday announced the party's candidates for the leadership elections of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying that they had given an opportunity to both experience and youth.

"We will fight this election with a special policy and will work for the success of our candidates," he said.

Sachdeva has said that they have chosen an experienced woman leader of Vaish community, Rekha Gupta, who has been a corporator from 2007 to 2017 for the post of Mayor. He said that she has held various positions in the party organisation, and at present, is Vice President of the BJP's Mahila Morcha.

For the post of Deputy Mayor, the BJP has nominated first time councillor Kamal Bagdi, who hails from the Scheduled Caste, and has over than a decade of experience of working in the BJP's youth wing.

For Standing Committee members, the BJP has chosen Kamaljeet Sehrawat, as well as youths Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra.

Sehrawat was a councillor from 2017-22 and during that time, was also Mayor and Leader of the House. She also has a long stint in the Delhi BJP and as President of Mahila Morcha in 2015, she came into headlines by presenting a set of bangles to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the New Delhi railway station, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 06:53 IST

