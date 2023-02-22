JUST IN
Income main criteria for beneficiaries in Parivar Pehchan Patra: Khattar
Maurya has been instructed not to indulge in such religious issues: Shivpal

Amid a controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the Ramcharitmanas, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he has been instructed not to indulge in such religious issues

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Amid a controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the Ramcharitmanas, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said he has been instructed not to indulge in such religious issues.

"All of us have said that we want to stay away from religious and communal issues. Swami Prasad Maurya has been instructed not to indulge in such religious issues. The BJP always wants that this issue should be raked up," he told reporter here.

"We follow the ideals of Lord Ram. We are the descendants of Lord Krishna. Our country is a secular country. We are secular. We do not want to play on the pitch of the BJP. We are Samajwadi people," he added.

A cabinet minister in the previous BJP government in the state, Maurya had resigned and joined the SP before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He contested the election from the Fazilnagar Assembly seat in Kushinagar district but lost. He was later sent to the legislative council by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On January 24, an FIR was registered against Maurya at the Hazratganj police station over his controversial comments on the Ramcharitmanas.

Another FIR was registered against him and others on January 29 at the PGI police station.

Maurya, who was recently made the general secretary of the SP, had on January 22 alleged that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas insult a large section of society on the basis of caste and said these should be banned.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:37 IST

