Members of different organisations, political parties join AAP in Delhi

Members from different organisations and political parties of Delhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday

AAP | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

Members from different organisations and political parties of Delhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the announcement about the new party members in a press conference.

"Leader of 12 different groups of Kathuputli Colony and Bhoole Bisre Sahkari Samiti chief Dilip Pradhan, NSUI state secretary Sukant Sharma, Congress district vice-president of Karol Bagh Surendra Mehra, state spokesperson of Congress Abhishek Sangwan are some of the prominent leaders who joined the party today," he said.

All these leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Singh, party MLA Raghav Chadha and AAP leader Harnam Singh, who is the former president of Safai Karmchari Ayog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 20:25 IST

