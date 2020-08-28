Members of different organisations, political parties join AAP in Delhi

-
Members from different organisations and political parties of Delhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the announcement about the new party members in a press conference.
"Leader of 12 different groups of Kathuputli Colony and Bhoole Bisre Sahkari Samiti chief Dilip Pradhan, NSUI state secretary Sukant Sharma, Congress district vice-president of Karol Bagh Surendra Mehra, state spokesperson of Congress Abhishek Sangwan are some of the prominent leaders who joined the party today," he said.
All these leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Singh, party MLA Raghav Chadha and AAP leader Harnam Singh, who is the former president of Safai Karmchari Ayog.
