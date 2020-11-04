'Modi Voting Machine', 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Delay US prez polls, there could be mail-in voting fraud, says Trump
Bihar elections LIVE: Campaign ends for second phase, voting on Nov 3
SC stays FT's e-voting for winding up schemes, transfers cases to Kerala HC
Voting underway in phase 2 of Bihar polls; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap in fray
52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in phase 1 of Bihar elections: EC
-
Describing electronic
voting machine as 'Modi Voting Machine' (MVM), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is not scared of "MVM or Modi ji's media".
Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them.
"Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," he said.
Without mentioning any particular incident, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi says unpleasant things about me in his meetings. However, much hatred they try to spread, I always try to spread love. Hatred cannot defeat hatred, only love can. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi."
Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Madhepura.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU