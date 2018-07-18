Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourns over TDP's demand for special package

The on Wednesday witnessed a brief adjournment on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, after members sought an immediate debate on their demand for a special package for

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to take up the matter tomorrow or day after.



As soon as the ministers laid the listed papers during the Zero Hour, C M Ramesh (TDP) was on his feet demanding a discussion on the issue.



Naidu said he has received notices for suspension of rules for discussing various issues from several members including Ramesh.



The Chairman said he has rejected the suggestion of suspension of business to take up the discussion. Instead, he said he has converted the notices in mentions, barring the notice given by Ramesh.

Ramesh, the Chair said, has given a notice on a very important issue and a detailed short-duration discussion would be held on the issue "may be" tomorrow or the day after.





However, Ramesh insisted that the discussion should start immediately. To this, Naidu said for a discussion, the Minister concerned should be ready. Ramesh again suggested that the discussion should start immediately as the issue was not new. MP K V P Ramachandra Rao from Andhra Pradesh raised a banner. When Naidu objected to it, he withdrew it.

As the member again sought a discussion, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. When the proceedings resumed, Ramesh insisted that the Chair should start the debate immediately.





leader Y S Choudhary demanded a four-hour discussion on the matter and a committment from the government on the Andhra issue.



But the Chairman said: "I have not admitted your notice.





You cannot dictate to me, Mr Ramesh. All matters were discussed with leaders. ...Don't deprive members of their right (ask question)." The matter will be taken up in the business advisory committee meeting later, he added.