MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena defends Maharashtra govt's over IPS transfers, slams BJP
Coalition government in Maharashtra firmly in saddle, says Shiv Sena
Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis together at inauguration of Covid-19 hospital
Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh joins Shiv Sena
Covid-19: BJP, AIMIM bat for reopening places of worship in Maharashtra
-
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant
Patil on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray government was "most confused" on all fronts and claimed the decision to postpone MPSC exams should have been taken much earlier if it had been done for the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The MPSC exam scheduled for October 11 were postponed on Friday with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government claiming candidates had not got time to study due to libraries etc being closed during the lockdown.
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is most confused on all fronts. The government has no idea or direction on so many issues. It postponed the MPSC exams on the grounds of COVID-19 crisis. If this is the true reason, then the exam should have been postponed earlier," said Patil.
He said the real reason for the exam being postponed was the Maratha reservation issue.
Maratha outfits across the state are agitating after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the quota for the community in jobs and education.
"The MVA government has not even approached the Supreme Court within one month, which was ideally expected," the senior BJP leader said.
Incidentally, state minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had on Friday said the decision to postpone MPSC exams was due to the outbreak and not "any pressure".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU