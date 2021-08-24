Narayan Rane under fire for 'slap' slur against Uddhav Thackeray

At least three complaints have been filed against Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane for allegedly threatening to 'slap' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sparking fresh tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, here on Tuesday.
Irate Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena activists retaliated by erecting a hoarding in Dadar with a picture of Rana and a cocky caption -- 'Kombdi Chor' (Chicken Thief) -- and others lodged police complaints against him in Pune, Nashik and Raigad districts.
The Union Minister, who hails from the state, is currently on a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Mumbai to Sindhudurg and the alleged comments came during a rally in Chiplun (Ratnagiri) on Monday night.
While Sena and its affiliated wings have reacted sharply to Rane's comments, the local BJP leaders sought to defend him saying it was made in a typical 'Thackeray-style language'.
Even as the police beefed up security for Rane's home in Mumbai, Sindhudurg and a resort where he was camping, his son Nitesh Rane said that they are consulting legal advisors in the matter.
This is the second major brush between the former allies turned enemies BJP-Sena in a week. Last Wednesday, Sena activists 'cleaned and purified' the late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park after Rane paid obeisance there prior to launching his yatra.
However, despite the police complaints, Rane's team has made it clear that the ongoing 'Yatra' will continue undisturbed till August 27 as originally planned.--IANS
qn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU