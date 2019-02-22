Narendra Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize, dedicates it to 1.3 bn Indians

On receiving the for 2018, Prime Minister on Friday said this award does not belong to me personally but to the people of



PM Modi received the award for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.



The award was presented to him by the Foundation at a grand ceremony. A short film on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi was also screened at the event.



While conferring the award on Modi, the award committee recognised his contribution to the growth of Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.



The committee credited him for his contribution toward reginal and global peace through a proactive policy with countries around the world.



Modi is the 14th recipient of the award and the past laureates included former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.



The was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul.



The award was established to crystalise Korean people's yearning for peace on the Korean peninsula and in the rest of the world.



Here's what the Prime Minister said on receiving Seoul Peace Prize for 2018:



— This award does not belong to me personally but to the people of India, the success has achieved in the last 5 years, powered by the skill of 1.3 billion people.



— I am honoured that this award is being conferred on me in the year that we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



— A few weeks before the Seoul Olympics (1988), an organization called Al-Qaeda was formed. Today, radicalization and terrorism have become global and are the biggest threats to world peace and security.