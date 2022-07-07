PM inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 1,774 cr in Varanasi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,774 crore in Varanasi.
He unveiled the projects during a function at the Sampurnanand stadium in his Varanasi constituency.
The projects range from sectors like education to roads, railways and tourism among others.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the function.
