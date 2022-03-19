Need to identify internal and external enemies of J-K: Farooq Abdullah

-
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday stressed on the need to identify the internal and external enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and said the unity of people will not let "nefarious plans" of such forces work.
Addressing a public gathering at Harinara Singhpora in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah also said the incumbent regime's normalcy, peace and development narrative is hardly" visible on the ground.
"People are yearning for their democratic, constitutional and human rights, which have incessantly been abridged since 2019," he said referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in that year.
Cautioning people against "divisive forces" contriving to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir on religious, regional and sectarian lines, the MP from Srinagar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are confronting a two-front battle -- one with those "peddling divisive agenda" nationally and the other one locally.
He also stressed on the need to identify the internal and external enemies of Jammu and Kashmir
NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah always maintained that a day will come when there will be a leader in every street and corner of Kashmir. The prevailing circumstances have attested to his forewarning, Abdullah said.
"Today, we see mushrooming of political parties and leaders in every nook and corner of Kashmir. The risky political vacuum created by the decisions of August 2019 cannot be filled by such airdropped leaders. It is a genuine popular representative government that will meet the challenge of instilling faith in the hearts of people," he said.
Abudllah said in spite of their failures to make inroads into Kashmir even with the help of their A and B teams, the "communal forces" are now up to creating leaders in every mohalla, street and village.
"It is a warning sign for us. The people of Kashmir must remain cautious of such forces who want to divide our society on regional, religious, communal, and sectarian lines," he said.
