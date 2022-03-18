SP alliance lost due to BJP's dishonesty and cunningness: Shivpal Yadav

-
ALSO READ
UP assembly polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar
PSP Projects soars 9% on winning new projects worth Rs 422 crore
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav focuses on small outfits
Shivpal Yadav says ready to make sacrifices in alliance with SP
Assembly polls: SP-led alliance to form govt in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
-
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday claimed that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance lost the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections because of dishonesty and cunningness of the BJP.
He said the alliance has the backing of the people and it will face the challenges firmly.
"Our (SP alliance) seats and vote percentage have increased in the elections. The people of the state did not defeat the SP. It was because of BJP's dishonesty and cunningness that we lost," Yadav, who got elected from his traditional Jaswant Nagar seat, told newspersons here.
Some ministers in the BJP-led central government as well as many officers of the state government are involved in this design of the BJP, he alleged.
The people of the state are with us, so we are not afraid. We will face the challenges and problems firmly and will continue to work to provide justice to people, Shivpal Yadav, who is the uncle of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav asserted.
Shivpal Yadav had got into a tussle with Akhilesh Yadav and formed the PSP before the assembly polls in 2017 but contested the 2022 elections in alliance with the SP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU