New policy in six months to root out illegal mining: Punjab minister

Newly-appointed Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Bains on Tuesday said a new policy will be brought in six months to root out illegal from the state.

Bains, who also holds the jails portfolio, assumed charge of the departments on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the department, the minister instructed officials to mark all legal sites across the state to check illegal .

A letter was also being sent in this connection to all the deputy commissioners of Punjab, and strict compliance of the instructions should be ensured, he said in an official statement.

"I am going to table the new mining policy within six months which will be focused upon ending illegal mining in . By plugging illegal mining, there will be a major boost to the state's exchequer," Bains said.

The legislator from Anandpur Sahib said checking of mining sites will be done on a daily basis and reports taken from the respective districts.

He said immediate action will be ensured in case any complaint of illegal mining is received.

Newly-appointed ministers of the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet assumed charge of their departments here on Tuesday.

Transport and Hospitality Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said cases like plying of multiple buses on a single permit and operating buses up to 250 km on a route permit of 40 km would be thoroughly investigated.

He said the permits recently issued by the previous Congress government would also be scrutinised.

Bhullar added that the free bus travel facility for women would continue.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said education would be the area of focus of the state government.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party fought the elections on the plank of sweeping reforms in the health and the education sectors in Delhi, besides committing itself to implement the Delhi model in Punjab.

The newly inducted minister also vowed to restore the pristine glory of Punjab in the sporting arena. Hayer holds the sports portfolio as well.

Health, Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Vijay Singla said it was the government's aim to implement a policy to provide affordable and quality education to medical students in the state.

"Health and education are the core areas for our government," he added.

