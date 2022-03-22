Congress flays Modi govt over fuel price hike after 11 days of poll results

-
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the hike in fuel prices just 11 days after the Assembly polls results with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the only affordable things in the Modi government are "communalism and hatred."
While the LPG prices have been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise.
Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of Rs 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'Vikas' in Petrol & Diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism & hatred. Everything else is expensive."
Party leader Shashi Tharoor said: "They were just waiting for the elections to be over."
Meanwhile, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Shaktisinh Gohil has given suspension notice in the house for discussion on the hike.
"Suspension of business/notice under Rule 267 for 22/3/22 to have a discussion on continuing increases in prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel," he stated.
TMC MP Dola Sen too have moved suspension notice on the issue in the Upper House.
