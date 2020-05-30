One year of Modi 2.0: Article 370 to Ram temple, so far so good for govt

-
ALSO READ
Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy
Ram idol in Ayodhya shifted to new location to allow temple construction
Ram temple in Ayodhya: Trust's meeting postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown
Tirupati or Ajmer: What will the Ayodhya Ram temple trust look like?
PM Narendra Modi announces setting up of trust for Ram temple in Ayodhya
-
In the past one year, the Narendra Modi government has accomplished much of the BJP’s core political agenda — scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Jammu & Kashmir special status, as well as paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is yet to push for the third of its core agenda —adopting a uniform civil code for the country.
However, the government getting Parliament to pass a law that made triple talaq a criminal offence was claimed as a step in that direction. Its amendment of the Citizenship Act led to widespread countrywide protests in December, January, and February. Here are the highlights of the year:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU