One year of Modi 2.0: Article 370 to Ram temple, so far so good for govt

In the past one year, the Narendra Modi government has accomplished much of the BJP’s core political agenda — scrapping provisions of of the Constitution that gave Jammu & Kashmir special status, as well as paving the way for construction of a in Ayodhya. It is yet to push for the third of its core agenda —adopting a for the country.

However, the government getting Parliament to pass a law that made a criminal offence was claimed as a step in that direction. Its amendment of the led to widespread countrywide protests in December, January, and February. Here are the highlights of the year: