Operation Ganga: Telangana minister KTR slams Modi govt for 'PR exercise'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has slammed the Narendra Modi government for what he called its "PR exercise" during evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has slammed the Narendra Modi government for what he called its "PR exercise" during evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Rama Rao on Friday took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre over the PR exercise. He posted a video in which minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt is heard telling students evacuated from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, called this 'height of nonsense'.

"Jeevan Bach Gaya Hai Modi Ji ki Krupa Se!!! Seriously, what a terrible way of doing PR with distressed & tired students. Heights of nonsense," wrote KTR, who is state minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

The video clip was from Ajay Bhatt's interaction with evacuees on Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after it landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi on Thursday. He is also seen prodding evacuees to raise slogans of 'Modi ji zindabad'.

"By the way who is this Jeevan" jo Bach Gaya," the TRS leader added on a lighter note.

First Published: Fri, March 04 2022. 14:34 IST

