Will take to streets if fuel prices hiked after assembly elections: Cong

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol in Delhi to be cheaper by Rs 8 as AAP govt decides to cut VAT
Fuel prices linked to global rates; Centre, states have to handle: FM
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
-
The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the rise in prices of commercial LPG and milk and said it will take to the streets if fuel prices are hiked after the assembly elections.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said by raising the price of LPG, the government has proved that it has nothing to do with the suffering of people.
He suggested that the prices of petrol and diesel could increase next.
"By increasing the price of LPG once again, the Modi government has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the sufferings of the common people. Today LPG, tomorrow petrol-diesel," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#KiskeAchheDin".
Congress leader Alka Lamba said on the first day of March, milk prices have been raised by Rs 2 each and this has come as a jolt for children and women.
She said the commercial LPG cylinder price that has been raised by Rs 105 in Delhi has crossed Rs 2000 each.
"It is feared that domestic LPG rates would also be hiked by Rs 27 soon after the elections are over," she said.
The Congress spokesperson said the BJP has "conceded defeat" in Uttar Pradesh elections as LPG rates have been hiked even during the midst of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and people are going to "punish" the ruling BJP over the issue of prices.
Talking about the GDP rates, she said it has fallen to 5.4 percent in December October-against 8.5 percent in the preceding quarter.
"The growth is only on paper and in political speeches of BJP leaders and in 'jumlebaazi' (rhetoric) but not on the ground where the common people have to suffer and unemployment is growing," Lamba alleged.
"The Indian National Congress has always taken the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG seriously. The Congress will take to the streets if the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are raised after the elections," she said.
The assembly elections in five states will conclude on March 7.
"We will agitate and we will try our best to not allow the common people to suffer due to inflation, which is man-made or Modi-made disaster.
"The Indian National Congress assures the middle-class families that we will agitate while seeking relief from this insensitive government from this rising inflation," the Congress leader said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU