Will take to streets if fuel prices hiked after assembly elections: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the rise in prices of commercial LPG and milk and said it will take to the streets if are hiked after the

Former Congress president said by raising the price of LPG, the government has proved that it has nothing to do with the suffering of people.

He suggested that the prices of petrol and diesel could increase next.

"By increasing the price of LPG once again, the Modi government has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the sufferings of the common people. Today LPG, tomorrow petrol-diesel," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#KiskeAchheDin".

Congress leader Alka Lamba said on the first day of March, milk prices have been raised by Rs 2 each and this has come as a jolt for children and women.

She said the commercial LPG cylinder price that has been raised by Rs 105 in Delhi has crossed Rs 2000 each.

"It is feared that domestic LPG rates would also be hiked by Rs 27 soon after the elections are over," she said.

The Congress spokesperson said the BJP has "conceded defeat" in Uttar Pradesh elections as LPG rates have been hiked even during the midst of in Uttar Pradesh and people are going to "punish" the ruling BJP over the issue of prices.

Talking about the GDP rates, she said it has fallen to 5.4 percent in December October-against 8.5 percent in the preceding quarter.

"The growth is only on paper and in political speeches of BJP leaders and in 'jumlebaazi' (rhetoric) but not on the ground where the common people have to suffer and unemployment is growing," Lamba alleged.

"The Congress has always taken the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG seriously. The Congress will take to the streets if the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are raised after the elections," she said.

The in five states will conclude on March 7.

"We will agitate and we will try our best to not allow the common people to suffer due to inflation, which is man-made or Modi-made disaster.

"The Congress assures the middle-class families that we will agitate while seeking relief from this insensitive government from this rising inflation," the Congress leader said.

