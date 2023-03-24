JUST IN
Rahul stands disqualified, should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi
Oppn holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger', seeks JPC probe
14 parties move SC over action of probe agencies against Oppn leaders
Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs, defamed Parliament, judiciary: Bhupender Yadav
Security beefed up at Vijay Chowk in Delhi ahead of Congress protest
Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju
Pathetic and casteist mindset: Nadda slams Rahul over his remarks on PM
Lies, slander part of Rahul's politics, people will punish him: Nadda
Approval to Budget without discussion is worst message, says Chidambaram
Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul stands disqualified, should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Opposition parties approaching SC against 'dictatorship' of BJP: AAP

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also alleged that the BJP has become a "washing machine" which cleans all the dirt on political leaders once they join it

Topics
AAP | BJP | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

The AAP on Friday said 14 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court against the alleged arbitrary use of central probe agencies in an attempt to raise their voice against the "dictatorship" of BJP.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also alleged that the BJP has become a "washing machine" which cleans all the dirt on political leaders once they join it.

The AAP is among the 14 parties, led by the Congress, which approached the apex court on Friday, alleging misuse of central probe agencies against political opponents. These parties seek pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the agencies such as the CBI and the ED.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear their plea on April 5.

"Approaching Supreme Court is an attempt to oppose BJP's dictatorship, misuse of central agencies by the BJP," Atishi told reporters.

"BJP is a washing machine. They file cases against opposition leaders to pressure them and to poach them. Once they join BJP, all cases end. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP and the cases against them ended," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU