Security beefed up at Vijay Chowk in Delhi ahead of Congress protest

Heavy has been deployed at Vijay Chowk, ahead of the march on Friday, against the Surat court's verdict against Rahul Gandhi.

The party will be carrying out the protest march against the court verdict that sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two-years-jail.

Earlier on Thursday, the Surat court sentenced leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

Talking to ANI, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "We have analyzed the situation. The verdict was so unfortunate as far as Congress Party is concerned. We will do a solidarity march for Congress Party. We are seeking an appointment with the President. From day 1 onwards, when Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani, the Government of India side came to stop him. They do not want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament. They are varying all options to stop his voice".

"But Rahul Gandhi and Congress party will speak. This issue is not because of Rahul Gandhi. It is because the country's environment is like that. All opposition is getting suppressed. I am happy that parties are showing solidarity," he added.

However, the court also approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict.

